Lenn Campbell Lengel, 73, of Marion Center, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his residence.
The son of Samuel and Ellen (Campbell) Lengel, he was born Feb. 22, 1949, in Indiana.
Lenn was a graduate of Indiana Area High School. He then served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a corporal during the Vietnam War.
After the war, Lenn was employed as a coal miner for 20 years.
He then attended and graduated from IUP with a degree in culinary arts. Afterward, he began driving a truck, a career that lasted 15 years.
His interests included camping, fishing and drag racing.
Surviving is his daughter Margo (Thomas) Talmage, of Indiana; grandchildren Larry (Kayla) Talmage, of Punxsutawney, and Alyshia Talmage and her fiancée, Mark Ellett Jr., of Narrows, Va.; great-granddaughter Thea Brooke Talmage, of Punxsutawney; former wife Bonnie Hockenberry; and a close friend Terry, who assisted during Lenn’s illness
Lenn was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to VFW Post 1989, in care of Walter White, 88 Dixon Road, Clymer, PA 15728.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com