Lenny J. Hatinda

Our beloved son, Lenny Jason Hatinda, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, after an accidental drowning.
He was born June 30, 2016, in Kampala, Uganda, to parents Francis Nyende Hatinda and wife Jhanet Sebunya.
His family is currently residing in Indiana, where Lenny attended Indiana County Head Start. Lenny would have started kindergarten this September at Ben Franklin. His family is also part of Living Springs Community Church, Indiana.
Lenny was on the autism spectrum and received loving care from the devoted caregivers and therapists from Bayada Pediatric Home Health, Family Behavioral Resources and ARIN Intermediate Unit.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Indiana Alliance Church, 2510 Warren Road, Indiana. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Masks will be required by everyone.
The family gives special thanks to the community, the police and other first responders for the support they received amidst the search for Lenny, and also a special thanks to everyone who has supported with funeral and other related expenses.
At this time of monumental loss and grief, the family apologizes if they have overlooked anyone. They say they are truly grateful to all who came to search and for all prayers, condolences and gifts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online at GoFundMe or at Indiana Alliance Church.