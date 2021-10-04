Leona ”Loni” G. Roof, 69, of Commodore, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at her home with her sisters nearby.
The daughter of Gilbert H. and Alice E. (Johnson) Roof Sr., she was born on Feb. 6, 1952, in Indiana.
For 15½ years Loni had been employed at SeasonAll.
Loni was very interested in computers and enjoyed activities that kept her mind actively engaged, such as working puzzle books. Two of her favorite pastimes were collecting angels and watching cooking shows.
Loni was a much-loved sister and aunt, who is survived by her two sisters, Libby and Kathy Roof, and her brother, Gibby Roof Jr. and wife Sandy (Reed), all of Commodore; her niece, Cassie Himes and husband David; her nephew, Zak Roof; and her great-nephews and -nieces, Ayden, Jaxson, Jacob, Chelsea and Kiely.
She was preceded in death by her father in 1970 and her mother in 1999.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Interment will be at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.