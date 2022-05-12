Leonard Abel Lefebure, 83, of Cherry Tree, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
The son of Joseph D. and Bernice (Lydic) Lefebure, he was born on June 2, 1938, in Spangler. He was raised by his grandparents, Joseph and Adolphine (Plumpque) Lefebure.
Leonard proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during peacetime earning the rank of airman 2nd class. He loved his country and was very proud to be a military man. Leonard served under three U.S. presidents, which included serving as honor guard under President Eisenhower.
On Nov. 25, 2006, he married Kathleen “Kay” (King) Lefebure, and they shared more than 14 years of marriage together.
Leonard was a member of Pine Flats Church of God, where he enjoyed singing and playing his harmonica. He played an instrumental part in starting the special annual patriotic Memorial Day displays and services at the church to honor veterans and service personnel. His passion was to make this veteran service and display more extensive every year, and his display was exhibited in the church from Memorial Day through the Fourth of July. Leonard was honored by the American Legion for creating his special Memorial Day service and display.
Leonard’s work career encompassed employment as a machinist for Compression Specialists for 17 years and driving truck for 18 years.
A man who loved riding his motorcycle, he was also a member of a Harley Owners Group. Leonard possessed a great fondness for animals and particularly for dogs. He was an avid bird watcher.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Kathleen “Kay” Lefebure, of Cherry Tree; his two children, Teri Lee, of Ponca City, Okla., and Bruce Wayne Lefebure, of Winfield, Kan.; his stepchildren, Ronald Lefebure, of Vero Beach, Fla., and Lillian Bash and husband Pastor Timothy Bash, of Cherry Tree; his grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Jeannette King and husband Thomas, of Cherry Tree; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ronald and Raymond Lefebure; his stepdaughter, Bernice Lefebure; and his step-daughters-in-law, Phyllis Lefebure and Patricia Lefebure.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from noon until the time of the 1 p.m. memorial service Saturday at Pine Flats Church of God located in Pine Flats, with a physical address of 1681 Route 580, Clymer. His stepson-in-law, Pastor Timothy Bash, will officiate. Interment with military honors will take place at Uniontown Cemetery in Cherry Tree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pine Flats Church of God c/o: 338 King Road, Cherry Tree, PA 15724.
Please visit www.rairigh fh.com to sign Leonard’s guestbook and share a condolence message.