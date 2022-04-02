Leonard L. Hoch, 84, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022.
He was born Jan. 21, 1938, in White Township, the son of King P. and Mary E. Horner Hoch, who preceded him in death.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ann Hoch; a brother, Lee Hoch; and a sister, T-Vola Jean Fryer Shoop.
Prior to retirement, he was Vice President, Human Resources for Westinghouse Financial Services. He also served his country for 30 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring as a Major General commanding the 99th ARCOM in Pennsylvania.
Leonard is survived by children, Jeff Hoch, Kim Hoch, Chris (Kay) Hoch and Len (Jane) Hoch; grandsons, Lenny, Ben, Nick, Noah and Jacob Hoch; granddaughters, Anna, Kaitlin and Lily Hoch; and a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Rose Hoch.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hart Funeral Home Inc., Murrysville. A Blessing Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, New Kensington, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local VFW.