Leonard Marvin “Jack” Luchsinger, 93, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away at UC West Chester Hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023, following hip replacement surgery.
The son of John Knox Luchsinger and Emma Francis (Park) Luchsinger, he was born March 16, 1930, in Blairsville.
Jack served in the United States Air Force from 1948-52 and was a veteran of the Korean War. Following his military service, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in physical therapy and furthered his education earning a master’s from Ohio State University. He worked as a physical therapist for Gettysburg Hospital, the Easter Seals Society for Crippled Children in Waynesboro and Mercy Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio, until his retirement.
Jack was an accomplished musician who played saxophone and clarinet in dance bands throughout the years and sang in the church choir.
Surviving are his beloved children, Steven G. Luchsinger (Laura) and Kara N. Tulanko; and his cherished grandchildren, Thomas Tulanko, Lindsey Tulanko and David White.
Jack was the youngest of six children and was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Elizabeth A. (Graham) Luchsinger, on May 6, 2023; a grandson, Timothy White; and siblings Nellie M. Truxall, Myrtle L. Maurer (Leone), Robert H. Luchsinger, William J. Luchsinger and Ruby M. Luchsinger.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville, with Pastor Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
The Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
