Leonard P. LaMantia Jr., 73, of Blairsville, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Leonard P. LaMantia Sr. and Grace (Butler) LaMantia, he was born Dec. 2, 1949, in Indiana.
Leonard graduated from Blairsville High School in the Class of 1968. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, and he formerly sang in their choir. Leonard was a major in the Civil Air Patrol for the more than 20 years, a member of the VFW Post No. 5281, a life member of the Blairsville Elks Lodge No. 406 and formerly involved with The Boy Scouts of America.
Surviving are four sons, Aaron J. LaMantia (Stormy), of Blairsville; Michael P. Keenan, of Greensburg; Kevin M. LaMantia, of Clearwater, Fla.; and Chadd D. LaMantia, of Blairsville; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Chaeli, Kadence, Allee and Everly; one sister, Cathy L. Buhler, of New Orleans, La.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Thursday, June 1, at 2 p.m. with military services.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
