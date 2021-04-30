Leonard S. “Andy” Long, 78, of West Bolivar, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at home.
Born Jan. 10, 1943, in Johnstown, he was the son of Lester and Leona (Muir) Long, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph “Whitey” Thompson and Robert Thompson.
He is survived by wife of 54 years, Bonnie (Horner) Long; children Doug Long and wife Ronna, Johnstown; Chris Long and wife Susan, New Florence; and Leslie Russell and husband David, West Bolivar; grandchildren Alex Long and wife Arika, Autumn Cameron and husband Jamie, Jacob Long, Alan Russell, Katie Long, Alyssa Russell, Spencer Pearson, Haiden Long, Charlette Long and Cleo Long; great-grandchildren Alexis Long, Aaliyah Long, Kalianna Long, Wesley Long, Alyssa Cameron, Andy Long and Cash Cameron; and faithful canine companions Shido and Bear.
Andy was a retired truck driver who had an appreciation of cars and trucks. He enjoyed watching car restoration shows on television.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.