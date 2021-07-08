Leonard T. Laurich

Leonard Thomas Laurich, 95, of The Fountains in Indiana, formerly of Glenn Avenue, Jeannette, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 1, 1926, in Collinsburg, or “Dutchtown,” outside of West Newton and was the son of the late Thomas Laurich and Freeda Glaser Laurich.
Before he graduated from West Newton High School in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He completed basic training in Shepherdsville, Texas, and radio school training in Sioux Falls, S.D., and at Scott Field in Illinois. In 1945 he was assigned to the U.S. Air Force Base in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he worked in Air Corps Supply and played for the base’s baseball team. He was discharged in 1946 as a corporal and entered Kent State University, where he earned a B.A. in Fine Arts in 1951. He began working for the West Penn Power Company in 1952 in the display department, became a graphic artist, and retired in 1991 as art director. He also completed art courses at Carnegie Tech.
Len’s gentle kindness and artistic talents were gifts that he shared generously. His watercolor paintings show what he loved outdoors: trees, barns, a rain barrel, rocks or a covered bridge. His many art projects included a commission to design the first postage stamps for the country of Bhutan.
He enjoyed the porch swing, friends, Andrew Wyeth paintings, dogs, deer, martinis, earth tones, British comedies, sardines and the Golf Channel. He hated haircuts. He was a member of the Greensburg Art Club, a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer, an avid (frustrated) golfer and a Mass attendee at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Schlenke Laurich, whom he married in 1959.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Lisa (Laurich) and William Donovan, of Pittsburgh; Lonie (Laurich) and Todd Brice, of Indiana; and Brian and Christine Laurich, of Woodsboro, Md. He is survived by six granddaughters, Katherine Brice Allen (Daniel), Amalie Laurich Storms (Joel), Kristin Brice, Anne Donovan, Hannah Laurich McIntyre (Mike) and Claire Donovan. He is also survived by his great-grandsons, Heidler Storms and Niles Allen. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Carl Schlenke and sister-in-law, Carole Schlenke.
The family will receive friends today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A blessing service will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greensburg Art Center, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please note the donation is in memory of Len Laurich.
