Leora 'Lee' M. Stewart

Leora “Lee” Maxine (Wolf) Stewart, 91, formerly of Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. She had moved to South Carolina in 2017 to be near family.
Born Aug. 24, 1930, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Myron and Grace Louise (Davison) Wolf.
Lee graduated from Indiana High School. She retired from Commercial Credit in Indiana as the assistant manager.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she taught young children’s Sunday school classes for many years.
She enjoyed reading, traveling and music — especially the Lawrence Welk singers.
Lee will be missed by her family.
She is survived by her son, John Davison Stewart, his wife Paragi and by step-grandson, Prerak Shah. Also surviving her are sisters, Sara (Wolf) Holby and Karen (Wolf) Sickler. She is also survived by her niece, Kimberly Holby; nephews, Douglas Sickler and Matthew Sickler; and by great-nieces, Kate and Quinn Sickler and great-nephew, Jeremy Holby.
Leora was preceded in death by her parents and by nephews, Jeffrey Holby and Robert Sickler.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, at noon at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org or to the charity of one’s choice.
The family has entrusted Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana with the arrangements.