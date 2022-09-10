LeRoy G. Hetager, 93, passed away Sept. 8, 2022.
The son of Carl Gustav and Kirsti Skramstad Hetager, both from Norway, he was born in Punxsutawney on May 22, 1929.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary Adair Davis, of Punxsutawney. They raised two children in the Fairview area of Punxsutawney: son Kris Gustav Hetager and daughter Kirsti Mary Hetager Stark. LeRoy was blessed with four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
LeRoy started his career in the drilling business at age 12 when he began working at his father’s company. In 1951, he opened the doors of the LeRoy Hetager Drilling Co. in Punxsutawney. It evolved into a corporation called L.G. Hetager Drilling, Inc. with an average of 45 employees.
In 1997, he sold his business and retired with his second wife, Lois Satterlee, who has since passed. Through his marriage to Lois, he gained additional family locally and across the United States.
LeRoy and Lois were members of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana. He spent his retirement traveling with his wife, spending winters in Florida, golfing and creating stained glass lamps, windows and other pieces. He also started a machine shop, V-King Co, where he worked independently on his drilling inventions until he was 85 years old.
LeRoy has one surviving younger brother, Herman Hetager. His siblings, Karl Hetager, Marie Jenks, Lillian Kritsky and infant Ruth Ingabore, preceded him in death. He has many nephews, nieces, and great-nieces and great-nephews surviving him.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of LeRoy Hetager to Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Online Condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.