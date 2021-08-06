LeRoy “Shorty” D. Goss, 97, of Cherry Tree, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
The son of Otto and Silva (Litzinger) Goss, he was born Feb. 12, 1924, on his family’s farm in Montgomery Township, Indiana County.
LeRoy was a longtime member of the Wilgus Wesleyan Methodist Church.
He married Anna Deleana (Stambaugh) Goss on Dec. 8, 2001. They have shared over 19 years of marriage together.
LeRoy had a long career as an auto mechanic. LeRoy worked for Strickler Chevrolet in Hillsdale, the Ford garage in Barnesboro and retired from the Purchase Line School District in 1986.
He also worked as a farmer on his family farm.
LeRoy always kept himself busy, whether tinkering on cars or visiting with his family, his friends and his Amish acquaintances. He enjoyed the companionship of his two cats, Blackie and Misty.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Anna, of Cherry Tree; his three children, James Goss and wife Ruby, of Punxsutawney, Eric Goss and fiancée Lisa Seger, of Glen Campbell, and Sherrie Sinclair, of Cherry Tree; and his grandson, Nick Goss and friend Betsy, of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Leonard and William “Billy” Goss; and his sister, Louise Sheaffer.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 3 p.m. funeral service will be held with the Rev. Thornton Merrifield officiating. Interment will be at Citizens Cemetery in Cherry Tree.