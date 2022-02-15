Leslie Ann Simon, a devoted wife, mother, Nonna and friend, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, with her husband and daughter at her side in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
At 62 years old, her family lost her far too early, to a hard-fought battle with cancer.
The daughter of Fred and Louise Kammerdiener (deceased) of Clymer, Leslie was born on Oct. 13, 1959, in Somerset.
As a teen, Leslie was very active in school politics and athletics. A 1977 Penns Manor graduate, Leslie was the star of the band as the only fire baton twirler on the team and was also crowned Princess Pinecone.
A force in the hospitality industry, Leslie managed numerous restaurants to include The Gingerbread Man, Omni catering, The Grapevine, The Ground Round and Italian Oven (Indiana and Greensburg). At the pinnacle of her career, Leslie designed and directed the construction of two restaurants: Chiquita’s in Virginia Beach, Va., and Cafe 701 in Indiana.
Leslie was a steadfast supporter and passionate advocate for COVID vaccinations and by her request, this passion will continue through the works of her husband and daughter. She was equally impassioned about saving the environment and all the creatures that inhabit it. A favorite pastime of her and her husband’s, the two shared the love of sea glassing, which ultimately led them to their home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Leslie created beautiful surroundings wherever she was. Interior design came naturally to her and along with her husband, Sid, their masterful landscaping was enjoyed by all who saw it. Leslie loved all things green and to this point, the family requested that all who read this consider planting something in her honor.
Princess, Lefty-Ann, Baby Girl, Firetwirler, Leslie Ann. These were the names most often used by her adoring husband, Sid. Having met at a fire hall dance on June 25, 1975, and until physically unable, they continued to dance through the years celebrating a love that would last the test of time. Married July 16, 1977, in Indiana, Sid and Leslie shared 44 years together as husband and wife. Music has always been a common love between them and it was “their song,” sung to her by her husband that would be the last thing she heard on this Earth.
Leslie was a devoted mother to Chanel Simon and an incredibly proud Nonna to grandson, Kai Ludwig. She was a sister to Tim and John Kammerdiener and Julie Shrum, and was fortunate to be loved by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, her favorite Uncle Chuck (deceased), and her chosen family, along with her dear friends.
As requested by Leslie and in line with her passion for the outdoors, friends are asked to congregate at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road S., Indiana, no later than 9:30 a.m. Thursday. A procession from there will go to Oakland Cemetery for a one-hour graveside viewing, from 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to immediately follow.
For our out-of-town guests, a group rate at the Hilton Garden Inn IUP, 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, reserved under Leslie Simon’s services.