Leslie C. Henry, 79, of Palmerton, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
He was born Oct. 14, 1941, in Palmerton, he was a son of Ivan C. Henry and Mabel E. (Hancock) Henry.
Leslie was a member of Black Lick United Methodist Church. He retired from work as a miner at R&P Coal Co., and retired after 10 years of service as a Burrell Township supervisor. He always enjoyed spending time with his family.
Leslie was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth V. (Lockard) Henry, Palmerton; daughters Debra K. Ankney and husband Edward W., Marion Center, and Cindy Lynn Weaver and husband Kris, Black Lick; grandchildren Holly Woodley and husband Gilbert, Sarah Ankney, Jennifer Ankney, Richard Ankney and Aaron Ankney and wife Shawnda; and great-grandchild Ali Rose Woodley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Esther Baldwin, Mary Alice Calhoun, Betty Duncan, Anita Hudson, Ivan “Jr.” Henry and Edward Henry.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 415, Black Lick, PA 15716.