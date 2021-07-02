Leslie K. Lloyd

Leslie Kay (Crist) Lloyd, 63, of Acme, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
She was born March 3, 1958, in Latrobe.
Leslie was a graduate of Blairsville High School Class of 1976. She was employed as a secretary for Bentley Development for 33 years. Leslie was a member of the Ruffsdale Gun Club and former member of the Youngwood Sportsman’s Club. She enjoyed skeet shooting, hunting, rodeos, going to Las Vegas and traveling with her husband’s Aunt Josephine.
Surviving are her mother, Dorothy (Karl) Crist and friend Herb Greer, Blairsville; husband of 28 years, James Lloyd, Acme; sons James S. “Buck” Lloyd and wife Lindsie, Acme, and Joseph Lloyd and wife Kelly, Dunbar; grandchildren Addison, Aubrey and Hannah; and brothers Jeffrey Crist, Blairsville, David Crist, Palm Bay, Fla., and Michael Crist, Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Crist, and father- and mother-in-law, James and Anna Lloyd.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. with Pastor Brady Hogue officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Excela Health Hospice, 134 Industrial Park, Suite 1600, Greensburg, PA 15601.