Leslie “Les” M. Smartnick, 65, of Blairsville (Derry Township), died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born April 5, 1958, in Greensburg, a son of the late Stephen G. and Marlyn L. Long Smartnick.
Les was the self-employed owner of Smartnick Farms Contracting & Excavating of Blairsville. He was a 1976 graduate of Hempfield High School and was Catholic by faith. Les enjoyed spending time at his cabin with his family, farming, collecting antique tractors and train sets. Working, however, was one of his favorite pastimes along with spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed the role of grandpa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jim Beer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kimberly L. Trigona Smartnick; five children: Leslie M. Smartnick of Irwin, Charlotte A. Powell (Cody), of Grand Prairie, Texas, Kealey M. Smartnick, of Greensburg, Stephen C. Smartnick, of Blairsville, and Marley L. Smartnick (Maxwell Williams), of Monroeville; his adored and much loved grandson, Ryland H. Powell; three siblings, Barry Smartnick, of Blairsville, Pamela Poole (Gary), of Connellsville, and Nancy Beer, of Greensburg; in-laws Richard and Micki Shirar, of Blairsville; brother-in-law Kris McCall (Tiffany), of Jacksonville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Les on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc. 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
A private service will be held at a later date.
The Smartnick family wants to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses that worked so hard to keep their husband, father and grandfather here with his family.
Les’ family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. For online condolences/directions, visit pantalone.com.
