Leslie Marlene Firment, 72, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
She was born Aug. 20, 1948, to James and Elva Mae (Aites) Fair in Kittanning. Leslie worked as a cashier for Trader Horn, Kittanning. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro.
Leslie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Victor Firment; two sons, Victor M. (Ashleah) Firment and Andrew Firment, both of Kittanning; granddaughters Bella and Lyla Firment; four sisters: Barbara Siar, of San Antonio; Vickie Fair, of Ford City; Susan (John) Digiacomo, of Meadville; and Robin (Nathan) Hileman, of Ford City; and two brothers: James D. (Susan) Fair, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Lorne (Karen) Fair, of Conroe, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. A funeral service will be celebrated by the Rev. Father Ron Maquinana at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro. Please meet at the church.
Interment will take place in the St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery, Sagamore. All CDC regulations will be followed.