Lester “Les” Ralph McConnell, 82, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his residence.
The son of Ralph A. and Mabel Mary (Nagle) McConnell, he was born Aug. 23, 1940, in Spangler.
Les had been an auto mechanic and gas station attendant in various locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio and was also employed by Kelly Construction Company, Indiana. Les was a people person who enjoyed conversing with others. He also liked antique cars.
Surviving are his wife, Jennifer (Filler) McConnell; sons, Mike (Shelly) Pierce, of Bradenton, Fla., and Bill (Hanna) Pierce, of Tuscan, Ariz.; and his beloved pet, Faith.
Preceding Les in death were his parents; companion, Ruby Pierce; and former wife, Susan McConnell.
Friends are invited to gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hope Victory Faith Non-Denominational Church located in Starford with a memorial service to immediately follow. The Rev. Robert White will officiate.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.