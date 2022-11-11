Lester “Les” Ralph McConnell

Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.