Lewis Clark Hill, 74, of Blairsville, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Quality Life Services, Markleysburg.
Born Jan. 22, 1947, in Indiana, he was the son of Franklin Hill and Charlotte (Freed) Hill.
He retired from FMC having worked in Blairsville and Homer City. He was a member of the Blairsville Eagles FOE #406, Red Barn Sportsman Club of Homer City, Indiana Bow & Gun, Acacia Lodge F&AM #355 and the Coudersport Consistory. He loved hunting, fishing, taking walks with his cat, Marilyn, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his sons, Charles Hill and girlfriend Vickie Carr, Blairsville, and Jesse Hill and wife Karyssa, Blairsville; daughter, Cybil Federer and husband Michael, Pittsburgh; grandson, Ethan Hill; and brothers, Hood Hill and wife Connie, Indiana, and Don Hill and wife Alva, Blairsville.
He was peceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, all services will be private. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, 3025 S. Parker Road, Suite 110, Aurora, CO 80014.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.