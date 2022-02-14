Lewis D. White

Lewis David White, 83, of Conemaugh Township, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born on Nov. 12, 1938, in Avonmore, he was a son of Harry Lewis White and Iva F. (Miller) White Rugh.
Lewis was a graduate of Saltsburg High School and lived in the Saltsburg area all of his life. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Lewis was a member of the Saltsburg American Legion Post #57.
He was a finishing carpenter for many years, until his retirement in 2004.
Lewis enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, hunting and, most of all, spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, David Frank Petro, and his brother, Eugene White.
Lewis is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hannah J. (Farneth) White, of Conemaugh Township; daughter, Chris (Bill) Petro, of Conemaugh Township; son, David (Amanda) White, of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Bill Jr. (Kara), Ashleigh (Kirsten), Kendra, David, Krystin and Noah (Alani); six great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth White and Ronald (Phyllis) White, both of Loyalhanna Township; sister, Marilyn (Dennis) Smyers, of Conemaugh Township; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. The Saltsburg American Legion Honor Guard will conduct military honors at 7 p.m.
