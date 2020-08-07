Lewis Dane Hoak, 85, of Blairsville, formerly of Armstrong County, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Keeper of The Flame, Blairsville.
Born May 28, 1935, in South Buffalo Township, he was a son of Robert J. and Bessie Mae (Smock) Hoak. Lewis also was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Preston Hoak.
He is survived by his children: Kevin Hoak, Indiana, and Kimberly Hoak, Robinson; grandchildren Melonie (Hoak) Emmert, Homer City; Madalynn Hoak, Indiana; Brittany Garris, Blairsville; and Aaron Harris, Robinson; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Juanita (Hoak) Hill, Conway, S.C.
Lewis was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a craftsman, who was a talented wood worker and leather worker.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors, and loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No public visitation or service will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.