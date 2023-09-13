Lewis Stephen Rob, 68, of Latrobe (Cook Township), passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at his home.
The son of Ludvik and Mary G. (Pavlik) Rob, he was born on Jan. 8, 1955, in Saltsburg.
Lewis graduated from Saltsburg High School, Class of 1972, and worked as a construction superintendent for Max Construction in Saltsburg for 50 years until his retirement in December 2019.
He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union Local No. 432, Pittsburgh, and the National Rifle Association.
Lewis loved trap shooting with the Amateur Trapshooting Association and gardening.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, April S. (Porterfield) Rob, whom he married Aug. 17, 1989; a son, Christopher L. Rob, of Latrobe; two sisters, Mary Katherine Lavsa (Harry), of Blairsville, and LuAnn Saffron (Steve), of Blairsville; a brother, Bernard R. Robb, of Saltsburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with Pastor Shirley Musick officiating.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
