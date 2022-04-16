Lewis V. Rearick

Lewis Vaughn Rearick, 83, of Elderton, formerly of Rural Valley and Plumville, passed away on Monday, April, 11, 2022, at his home.
He was born on July 20, 1938, in Creekside, to Lewis Earl and C. Lucille (Lawton) Rearick.
Vaughn graduated from Shannock Valley High School, Class of 1957. He was a heavy equipment operator and a member of the Local 66 Operating Engineers Union. He loved hunting both locally and for big game out West. He also enjoyed fishing Lake Erie and telling his fish tales. He was a big supporter of time and resources with the Shriners Hospital for crippled and burned children.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Roger V. Rearick and wife Tracy, of Milton, Fla.; his daughter, Robin L. Buchegger, of Altoona; four grandchildren, Jason V. Rearick and wife Tonya, Matt L. Rearick and wife Masako, Clinton J. Rearick, and Kayla Zeth; and three great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah and Joshua. Vaughn is also survived by three sisters, Janet L. Rearick, of Elderton; A. Fay Suttles, of Butler; and G. Avalyn Calarie, of Kittanning.
Vaughn was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard N. Rearick; and an infant sister, Sheila.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial services at noon Monday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests memorial donations be made in Vaughn’s name to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
