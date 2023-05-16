Lexi Lynn Gamble, 26, of Shelocta, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home.
Lexi was welcomed into this world March 5, 1997, to Vince M. and Lisa A. (Meidinger) Gamble, of Shelocta.
Lexi was baptized in and attended Crete Presbyterian Church, Indiana. Even as a child, Lexi was a voracious reader. She loved to read anything and everything she could get her hands on, but she was an especially big fan of the “Harry Potter” series.
At 16, Lexi received her second-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do from the ATA academy. Lexi graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School, Class of 2016. Lexi loved to travel, and she especially enjoyed cruises in the Caribbean with her family.
Lexi was employed as a certified nurse assistant and was loved and respected by everyone she cared for. Lexi was at her best when she was helping others. She loved to laugh and joke with those she worked with, and she especially cherished being able to bring a smile and a laugh to all around her.
Lexi was blessed with two children, Wyatt (6) and Kinlee (4), both of whom she loved and adored with her whole heart and soul.
Lexi is survived by her children, Wyatt and Kinlee at home; her parents Vince and Lisa Gamble, of Shelocta; her best friend and sister, Claire Gamble, of Shelocta, and her niece Maysn; her wonderful aunt and uncle Elaine and Rick Anderson, of Indiana, who have been a consistent source of inspiration and support throughout her life; her special friend, Travis Mock, of Indiana; her paternal grandparents Clair and Geraldine Gamble, of Shelocta; Fred and Yvonne Roser, of Saltsburg; Mark and Marylin Gamble, of Shelocta; Ed and Tonya Gamble, of Shelocta; Jeff and Yvette Shondelmeyer, of Saltsburg; and Regina Gamble, of Largo, Fla.
Lexi was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert and Virginia Meidinger, of Blairsville; and her aunt Lori Bouch.
Per Lexi’s wishes, there will be no viewing. A private, family interment will be held later. A celebration of Lexi’s life will be held at a date to be determined.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
