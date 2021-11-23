Lila Faye (Stiffler) Rummel, 80, of Northern Cambria, died on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Norman V. and Mary P. (Boring) Stiffler, she was born on April 8, 1941, in Commodore.
On Nov. 23, 1957, she married Ernest L. Rummel Sr. and they shared more than 43 years of marriage together until his death on Aug. 7, 2001.
Lila was a loving mother and grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed listening to gospel music.
She is survived by her eight children, Phyllis Rice (Dennis), Ernest L. Rummel Jr. (Pollie), Norman Rummel, Glenn L. Rummel Sr., Terry Rummel, Mary Meray (Tim), Alfred Rummel (Denise) and Candy Coffman (Edgar); her 24 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers and sisters; her grandson, Glenn L. Rummel Jr., and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Rummel.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., where a 7 p.m. funeral service will take place with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating. Interment will be at McDowell Cemetery in Clymer.
In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate contributions for her funeral expenses be sent to: Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746.
Please visit www.rairigh fh.com to sign Lila’s guestbook and share a condolence message.