Lillian Jane (Sheffler) Smith, 93, of Clarksburg, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home, Indiana.
The daughter of Theodore H. and Gladys R. (Miller) Sheffler, she was born June 23, 1929, in New Alexandria.
Mrs. Smith graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1949, and worked as an LPN at Torrance State Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1989.
She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg, Saltsburg Senior Center and AFSME.
She loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed playing cards.
Surviving are three sons, David I. (Sandy) Smith, of Clarksburg, Richard H. (Anna Marie) Smith, of Nowrytown, and John T. (Lorraine) Smith, of Clarksburg; eight grandchildren: Amy Pletz, David B. Smith, Michael J. Smith, Richard G. Smith, Jessica Stuller, Timothy Smith, Lisa Iyer and Bryan Smith; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jo Barnhart, of Blairsville; and a sister-in-law, Mildred Sheffler, of Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold B. Smith, on Jan. 21, 2015; a son, Thomas E. Smith, in 1955; a sister, Nancy Reed, in 1995; and a brother, Dale Sheffler, in 2018.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Jerry Young officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
