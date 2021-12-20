Lillian M. (Nastase) Scuccimarra, 95, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Keeper of the Flame Morewood, Blairsville.
She was born June 8, 1926, in Blairsville, the daughter of Thomas Nastase and Mary (Bonacci) Nastase.
Lillian was a 1944 graduate of Blairsville High School. She was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Church, where she was the former secretary.
She also formerly worked at Torrance State Hospital and was a magisterial court clerk.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa A. Auvil and husband Rick, Blairsville; grandchildren, Richard D. Auvil and wife Elizaveta, Greensboro, N.C., and Elise M. Auvil and partner John Perry, Columbia, Md.; great-grandchild, Michael Richard Auvil, Greensboro, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Scuccimarra Jr., in 1979; brother, Thomas Nastase Jr.; and sisters, Ann Nastase and Mary Vannoy.
In keeping with Lillian’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Interment will be in the SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701 or Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Matthew Klain; Rob and Sharon Smith and the staff at Keeper of the Flame; Indiana County VNA Hospice; and Fr. Stephen Bugay, for the special care given to Lillian.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.