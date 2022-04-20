Lillian Rose Dustin, 88, of Indiana, formerly of Torrance, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at her home.
She was born Nov. 19, 1933, in Johnstown, and was the daughter of Raymond Taylor and Frances (Intihar) Taylor.
Lillian retired from Torrance State Hospital having worked in the housekeeping department.
She was an avid Steelers, Penguins and WWE Wrestling fan. Lillian enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and pug dogs.
Surviving are her sons, Donald R. Dustin, Torrance, and Raymond R. Dustin and wife Gerry, Blairsville; daughters, Rebecca Graham and husband Larry, Blairsville, and Sharron Braun and husband Nathan, Butler; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Elizabeth Long, Homer City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Denise Dustin; and brothers, Raymond Eugene, Edward Robert, Allen William and Richard Blair Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Timothy Monroe officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.