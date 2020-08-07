Lily L. Simpson, 88, of Creekside, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 16, 1932, to Lewis and Rhoda (Luke) Hazlett in Hannastown.
Lily worked for 20 years at the service desk at Hills Department Store in Indiana. She enjoyed playing bingo and making handcrafted jewelry.
Lily is survived by her loving husband, William F. Simpson, whom she married Oct. 14, 1977; two daughters: Karen Sue Graham, of Home, and Patricia (James) Slovinsky, of Sagamore; a son, Randy L. Rankin, of Smicksburg; a stepson, James A. Rankin, and companion Patty Anthony, of Rural Valley; a sister, Lois Wyant, of Kittanning; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert Rankin; a son-in-law, Wilbur “Bud” Graham; and three sisters: Margaret Yount, Betty McIlwain and Tina Olinger.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, where the Rev. Micah McMillen will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday.
Burial will take place in the Pine Creek Baptist Cemetery.
Per CDC recommendations, 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any time and masks will be required.