Linda A. Cochran

Linda Arlene Cochran, 69, of Johnstown, wife of Gary R. Cochran, the love of her life, passed to Heaven surrounded by family, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Grover and Mary Louise (Rowe) Pegg, born on Oct. 7, 1951, in Johnstown.
A 1969 graduate of United High School, Linda attended Memorial Hospital’s School of Nursing for surgical technology. She used her surgical tech skills in many departments to include surgical operations, ambulatory surgery and the emergency room/trauma unit at Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital — now Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Linda finished her career at Conemaugh as a cardiovascular technician in the Catheterization Lab. After serving as a health-career professional for over 20 years, Linda went on to explore another passion and became a certified cosmetologist. Not veering far from her medical care of others, she dedicated her combined cosmetology and years of health care skills volunteering at Windber Hospice for a number of years. Throughout her life, Linda, loving and generous, provided encouragement to everyone freely and without any expectation of reciprocation — she was a truly selfless person.
A member of Memorial Baptist Church of Dilltown since 1957, Linda was very strong in her faith and love of the Lord.
She loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them, traveling, the outdoors, tending to her flowers and smiling. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Linda is affectionately remembered by her loving husband of 50 years, Gary R. Cochran; sons, Scott E. Cochran and Jeffrey A. Cochran (Amanda); daughter, Vicki Lynn Ammer (Jay); and seven grandchildren.
The youngest of 16 children, she is also remembered by brothers and sisters, Betty Jamison, Ruth Roberts, John Pegg (Lois), Robert Pegg (Linda), Ralph “Chip” Pegg (Nanci), Doris Rushlow and Michael Pegg.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; sisters, Hope, Shirley and Sarah; and brothers, Grover, Billy, Cloyde, Jackie and Charles.
A private memorial service and celebration of Linda’s wonderful life will be held at a future date for family and friends.
A private memorial service and celebration of Linda's wonderful life will be held at a future date for family and friends.