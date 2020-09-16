Linda Ann McCrea, 76, of Homer City, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, with her daughters by her side at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of Orville and Anna Grace (Carney) Berringer, she was born Feb. 10, 1944, in Sykesville.
Linda was a 1961 graduate of Sykesville Henderson High School. She then attended Indiana Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1964 as a registered nurse. Linda was employed at various hospitals and nursing homes in Pennsylvania and New York.
Diagnosed early in life with polio, she demonstrated both strength and perseverance by overcoming many obstacles during her lifetime. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, because it meant having family home for the holidays. She was a huge Steelers fan and loved all of her pets. Her family and friends will remember her as a loving wife, mother and meme (grandmother).
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, William McCrea, of Homer City; daughters Kelly (Mark) Rearick, Spring Church; Kimberly (Patrick) Henigin, Blairsville; Kristin McCrea, Indiana; nine grandchildren: Nicole Rearick and fiancee, Tyler Hunter, Rural Valley; Jordan (Keisha) Rearick, Indiana; Taylor (Nathan) Miller, Reading; Mitchell (Savanna) Duke, Indiana; Madison Duke and her significant other, Tyler O’Hara, Indiana; John Rearick, Spring Church; Katherine Henigin and Garrett Henigin, both of Blairsville; and Tyler McCrea, Indiana; a sister, Donna Jean Gross, Sykesville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Donald and Orville “Budd” Berringer.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, where a private funeral service by the Rev. Thomas Spiker will be held in the chapel. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
Visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.