Linda Dawn Hill, 48, of Northern Cambria, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer.
The daughter of Richard and Linda (Pierce) Ray, she was born Feb. 16, 1973, in Michigan.
Linda was funny, kind and nurturing. She enjoyed life and spending time with her family. Linda loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandma.
Surviving are her parents; children, Alexander, Zachary, Katilynn, Rachael, Becca Mock and her husband, Travis, and Logan Hill; siblings, Stacey Pelletier and her husband, Roger, Kelley Ray, Shannon Appleba, Richard F. Ray and his wife, Kim, and Kristene Ray and her husband, Luis Pineda; grandchildren, Sadie, Jase, Kamdyn, Logan and Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Appleba.
Memorial services will be private. PA Simple Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to benefit Linda’s children to Linda Ray, 277 Storehill Road, Ernest, PA 15739.
