Linda D. Stewart, 69, of Ebensburg, spread her wings to heaven Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, after a long stay at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown.
Linda was born April 11, 1953, to John and Catherine (Galiardi) Stewart in Homer City.
Linda is survived by her brother, Bob (Laura) Stewart, of Tunnelton; nieces Angel (Rick) Ashbaugh, of Clarksburg; Carolyn Stewart, of Tunnelton; and Jessica (Jeremy) Bernard, of Homer City; great-nieces Allison Shondelmyer, of Clarksburg, and Kelsy (Tyler) Hill, of Jacksonville, N.C.; and great-nephews, Mark Shondelmyer, of Pittsburgh; Anthony Ashbaugh, of Clarksburg; Sage Bernard, of Homer City; and Kaden Bernard, of Homer City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Stewart, and an infant sister.
Always feisty and independent, Linda’s smile lit up our souls. Linda’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Linda’s second family, the staff of the Ebensburg Center, for the love and excellent care they have provided throughout the years.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., in Homer City, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating. Burial will be private.
