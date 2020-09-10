Linda E. Cooke

Linda E. (Montgomery) Cooke, 59, of Elmora, formerly of Cookport, died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Delbert H. and Ruth E. (Bennett) Montgomery, she was born on Aug. 12, 1961, in Indiana.
Linda was a graduate of Purchase Line High School Class of 1979.
She married Ralph E. Cooke on June 20, 2005. They shared over 15 years of marriage together.
One of Linda’s favorite pastimes was fishing. She loved to fish from the river banks.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Cooke, of Elmora; her daughter, Theresa Miller and husband Eric, of Home; her stepson, Duane Cooke, of Cleveland, Texas; her grandchildren, Kyle and Lyza Miller; her siblings, David H. Montgomery and wife Carol (Dishong), of Vienna, Va.; William L. Montgomery and wife Roberta (Kanarr), of Cookport; Lois Jean Lockhart, of Howell, Mich.; and Carol L. Montgomery, of Cookport.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Josh Eyler; and her brother-in-law, Gary Lockhart.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cookport Baptist Church in Cookport, where a 2 p.m. memorial service will be officiated by Pastor David Krivonick.
In honor of Linda, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. at P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746 to assist with funeral expenses.
