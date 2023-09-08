Linda Jean Ribbeck, 77, of Creekside, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at her home. Born Nov. 11, 1945, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Ralph and Virginia (Knox) Orr.
She worked as a chief financial officer for the Visiting Nurses Association where she retired in 2013.
Linda is survived by her grandchildren, Derek and Dylan Ribbeck.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert J. Ribbeck.
Pertaining to her wishes, funeral arrangements are private and are being handled through the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701 or Four-Footed Friends: 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting: rbfh.net.
