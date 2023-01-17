Linda Jean (Shirley) Donahue, 70, of Homer City, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The daughter of Edward P. and Luella I. (Hair) Shirley, she was born June 25, 1952, in Indiana.
Linda graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1971. She worked for BiLo for 23 years, beginning in Indiana in 1988, and then transferring to the Blairsville BiLo to work in the deli.
In her spare time, Linda enjoyed crafts, sewing, crocheting and going to bingo.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, James E. Donahue, whom she married on April 8, 1972; three children, Jodi Lapp (David Mardis), of Saltsburg; Amy D. Moon (William), of Indiana; and Scott E. Donahue (Sheri), of Lucernemines; two grandchildren, Garrett Donahue and Kaylee Moon; a sister, Ione Harmon, of Black Lick; a niece, Becky Anderson, of Black Lick; and a nephew, Bud Harmon, of Josephine.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Rearick officiating.
Interment will be in Brush Valley Lutheran Cemetery.
