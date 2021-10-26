Linda K. Cribbs

Linda Kay (Riley) Cribbs passed away peacefully at her home in Canonsburg on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Bridgeton, N.J., on Aug. 30, 1949.
Linda is survived by her husband, Logan Larry Cribbs, with whom she would have celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary in February 2022. She is also survived by her daughters, Sunday Varley (Tim) and Sarah Runco; two sisters, Fay Husted (James) and Diane Lang (Wayne); and her four grandchildren, Logan and Macie Runco, and Lucas and Ethan Varley.
She was predeceased by two infant granddaughters, Celia Bernice and Kate Lindsay Runco.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and “Nana." Her greatest joy came from spending time with her four grandchildren. She rarely missed a sporting event or musical performance and she especially loved traveling with them and sharing her “happy place,” which was Ocean City, N.J. Linda’s strength in living with metastatic breast cancer was an inspiration. She refused to call herself a warrior or her journey a battle. She felt these terms made her life a cancer story, rather than her story. Linda supported many breast cancer causes including the Indiana Regional Medical Center Love of Life Campaign, the Komen Race for the Cure and the 40 mile Avon walk for Breast Cancer. In the last few years she became a fierce advocate for additional funding and research for metastatic breast cancer.
Linda was a Thiel College graduate and a member of the Thiel Hall of Fame as part of the women’s basketball team. She taught in the Indiana Area School District for 25 years as an elementary classroom teacher and technology instructor. She also pursued many hobbies, including traveling, creating elaborate greeting cards, playing tennis and pickleball as well as completing a triathlon and a marathon.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, Peters Township.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to www.metavivor.org for metastatic breast cancer research. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com