Linda K. Helman, 70, of Clymer, passed away at her home Saturday, March 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of William and Helen (Petratas) Helman, born Oct. 3, 1952, in Indiana.
Linda enjoyed decorating, making floral arrangements, watching movies and writing poems. She loved spending time with her family. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her four children, Melissa Smith, of Greensburg; Shawna Montgomery and husband Rick, of Clymer; Jason Smith, of Clymer; and Elan Beaton and husband Alan, of Erie; seven brothers and sisters; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt, Betty Helman.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with Fr. James Morley officiating.
Interment will be in the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Clymer.
