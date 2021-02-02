Linda Kaye (Freeman) Todd, 75, of Indiana, unexpectedly died at her home Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Born in Los Angeles on April 14, 1945, she was a daughter of Wilbur W. Freeman and Dorothy (Curran) Freeman.
Linda was retired from IUP, where she worked in the university travel office for over 20 years and where she was known as the Travel Queen. She enjoyed going to the casinos, especially the Meadows. She was an avid Steelers fan who enjoyed McDonald’s decaf coffee, Diet Coke, beer (in her earlier days) and playing with power tools. She enjoyed visiting with her kids and grandkids and their fur babies. She was a spirited and fiercely independent woman who wasn’t afraid to tell it like it is. She was known for her witty humor and quick comebacks and anywhere she went, laughter was sure to follow.
She will be remembered by her children, Dianna R. Kolcun (Mark Minto), Home, Stephen E. Williams, and Christopher J. Williams, Bronx, N.Y. Her grandchildren are Sarah R. Tevis (Mike), Pittsburgh, and Adam J. Kolcun (Kayley), Pittsburgh; and great-grandson, John Tevis. Linda’s two surviving siblings are Dorothy “Dotty” Phillippi (Daye), Cranberry, and Michael J. Freeman (Adriana Garza-Freeman), New Jersey. Other survivors include her cousin and best friend, Dianna Devereaux (Charles), Clarks Summit, and her loving companion of many years, Dennis Michaels, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory was under the direction of Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
Please make memorial donations to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929.
