Linda Kay (Gibson) Chappell, 79, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Beacon Ridge Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility (due to complications).
Born in Indiana on Oct. 23, 1941, she was a daughter of Leland Purl Gibson and Katherine Elizabeth (Marshall) Gibson.
A graduate of Marion Center Area High School, Linda started her working career at The A.G. Halldin Publishing Company in Indiana. She later worked as a private health care provider, a position that eventually led to her position in the same capacity for the VNA of Indiana County.
Prior to her illness, Linda resided at Clairvaux Commons, where she always enjoyed visiting with her neighbors and friends. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed working in her flower gardens, drawing, sketching, taking walks and traveling, and she loved her many pets over the years. Linda loved to take trips to visit family members in Tennessee and California. She treasured the times she had with her family.
Linda was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, both of Indiana. She attended church services with her daughter, Michele, and family at the Belsano Faith United Methodist Church.
Linda is survived by her children: Michele Smith (Ronald), Belsano, Christopher Chappell (Sheri), Fort Myers, Fla., and Charles “Chuck” Chappell (Bridget), Latrobe. Her grandchildren are Carley Mikolich (Brian), Michael Chappell, Zachary Chappell, Garrett Smith, Nathan Smith, Sumer Chappell and Haylee Chappell, and great-grandson Noah Mikolich. Linda is also survived by her sister, Lana Beth (Gibson) Smith (Chuck), Valley Center, Calif. She is also survived by many close family and friends.
Service arrangements are private and under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Cremation will be at Rairigh-Bence Crematory. Interment will be made at the Faith United Methodist Church Cemetery, Belsano.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army of Indiana.
