Linda Marie Kochvar, 64, of Indiana, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at her home.
She was born in 1957 in Gary, Ind., to Joseph and Rosemary Holm Kochvar.
She is survived by two brothers: Karl Kochvar, Chicago, and Mark Kochvar and wife Vicki Helgeson, Murrysville; and one niece, Katja Kochvar.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private graveside service will take place later at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, Ind.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, Pa., is assisting with funeral arrangements.