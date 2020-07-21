Linda L. Lydick, of Blairsville, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home.
Born in West Wheatfield Township, she was the daughter of Dean Lichtenfels and Bertha (Dies) Lichtenfels.
For many years Linda and Roger enjoyed attending truck shows and won many awards showing the Bentley Company Truck.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Roger L. Lydick, Blairsville; a daughter, Sheila Wilson and husband Dennis, Homer City; her buddy, Oreo; grandchildren Jamie Arone and husband Tony and Matthew Wilson and wife Misty, all of Homer City; great-grandchildren Jaxson, Carson and Mason Arone and Savanna, Zachary and Andrew Wilson, all of Homer City; a sister, Barbara “Bobbie” St. Clair and husband Ralph, New Florence; a brother, Neil Lichtenfels, Blairsville; a sister-in-law, Margaret Trimble, Clymer; a brother-in-law, Ken Zack, Blairsville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special friends Rich and Lynn Shaffer, Philadelphia; and special caretakers Kathy and Deb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Lois Zack and Betty Cochran; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Trimble.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, services will be private.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or Make a Wish Foundation, P.O. Box 749596, Los Angeles, CA 90074.
Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, New Florence.