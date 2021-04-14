Linda Lee Stanton

Linda Lee (Knight) Stanton, 48, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Thomas Lewis Knight and Sally Ann (Crawford) Knight, she was born June 28, 1972, in Washington.
She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is her son, Jonathon Yurko, of Homer City, and her mother-in-law, Rachel Yurko, of Black Lick.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
As per Linda’s wishes there will be no visitation or service.
Inurnment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
