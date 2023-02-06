Linda “Lyn” Carol Stiles, 71, of Homer City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, while surrounded by her loving family, after a struggling battle with cancer.
The daughter of William and Cleora (James) Moore, she was born Nov. 2, 1951, in Indiana.
Lyn was a member of both the Indiana and Homer City Church of the Nazarene.
Over the years, she had been employed by Henry Hall, the Indiana County magistrate office, and she retired from the 4H Penn State extension office, Indiana. After her retirement, she was employed by Cottage House Daycare and Stay N Play Daycare, where she was much loved by the children and their parents.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and nana who cherished time spent with family.
Surviving is her husband Dennis; children Cheri (Michael) Joseph, of Brush Valley, and Chad Stiles, of Seward; grandchildren Megan Joseph as well as Joshua Joseph and girlfriend Madison McCully, all of Brush Valley; a brother, William Moore, of Indiana; sister Kathryn “LaRue” (Gary) DeCarlo, of Homer City; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Lyn in death was her parents.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday with the funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with the Rev. Andrew Kessell officiating.
Interment in the Oakland Cemetery will be private.