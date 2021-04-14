Linda M. Brown

Linda M. (Aichele) Brown, 71, of Clymer, went to be with Jesus and her loving husband surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was the daughter of Louis E. and Ethel M. (Hodges) Aichele, born July 30, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Linda was a nurse for 22 years at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana. She was a member of the Christ Bible Fellowship Church, Indiana. Linda loved camping, crafting, shopping, gardening, flowers and baking Christmas cookies with her grandchildren. Linda was an avid bird watcher, watching them out her window and logging each new bird that came to visit. Her true love was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all.
She is survived by three children, Cindy Huey (Dennis), of Clymer, Harry Brown (Vickey), of Northern Cambria, and Sally Brown and fiancee Kathryn “Sam” Stewart, of Indiana; five grandchildren, Kishia, Dylon, Joshua, Jordan and Sarah; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Cole, Jace, Cayden and Tanner; one sister, Sandra Aichele-Ruckman (Michael), of Florida; two brothers, Louis Aichele and William Aichele (Mary Jo), all of Ohio; and one nephew, Zack Aichele, of Ohio.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry T. Brown, in 2019; two grandsons, Austin Wyatt Truman Brown in 2004, and Jeremiah Dennis Huey in 2016; and one nephew, Johnny D. Kuhar, in 1991.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Linda’s funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joshua Webb officiating. Interment will be made at Rowley Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
