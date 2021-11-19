Linda M. Fairman

Linda M. (Stiffler) Fairman, 72, of Indiana, died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. The daughter of Dalvin “Dick” B. and Lila L. (McDonald) Stiffler, she was born on March 13, 1949, in Spangler. Linda was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. She was a lifetime member of Pine Grove Church of God, on Route 240, Cherry Tree.
On July 17, 1972, she married Frank L. Fairman and they shared more than 49 years of marriage together. Linda devoted most of her life to her children and grandchildren. Blessed with a wonderful sense of humor, she made everyone that she encountered smile. One of her favorite pastimes was camping. She is survived by her husband, Frank Fairman, of Indiana; her five children: Stacy Fairman and wife Deana, of Marion Center; Tracy Fairman Bobak, of Barr Slope; Robert Fairman and wife Heather, of Homer City; Lucinda Fairman Wise and husband Paul, of Ernest; and Lowry Fairman, of Indiana; her 15 grandchildren: Isaiah, Decosta and fiance Kyleigh, Briauna, Colton and fiancé Shelby, Kendall and husband Logan, Dakota, Conner, Madison, Michael, Rowan, Linden, Megan, Bailey, Alicia and Anna; her three great-grandchildren, Thomas, Charity and Xavier; and her two sisters, Helen Rice and husband Dan, of Cherry Tree, and Shirley Howells and husband Gerald, of Clymer. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Dalvin and Lila Stiffler, formerly of Cherry Tree; and her in-laws, Lowry and Genevieve Fairman, formerly of Creekside.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday with Pastor Steve Lecorchick officiating. Interment will take place at Uniontown Cemetery in Cherry Tree. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate contributions for her funeral expenses be sent to: Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746. Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Linda’s guestbook and share a condolence message.