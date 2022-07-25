Linda M. Mort, 72, of New Florence, formerly of Armagh, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022. She was born Jan. 8, 1950, in Acosta.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Frank and Esther (Wacker) Zips; birth parents Harry Lee and Goldie L. Morgan; and these brothers and sisters: Dorsey, Anna Mae, Bobby, Gloria Jean, Patricia L. and Charles L. Morgan
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Mort; son Richard Mort Jr. and wife Dianne, of Brush Valley; daughter Tammy Slippy and husband Robert A., of Armagh. She is also survived by grandchildren Noah and Devon Slippy; sisters Dorothy Lichtenfels and husband Gary, of Johnstown; Barbara Hoffman and husband Jim, of Somerset; Elaine Eagan and husband Patrick, of Cumberland, Md; and Wanda Judy and husband Dale, of Rockwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda had numerous collections, with her Precious Moments and Elvis collections being her favorites. She enjoyed riding with her husband on his motorcycle, crossword and word search puzzles and wintering in Florida. Linda was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and from 10 a .m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 Route 22 East, New Florence.
Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
