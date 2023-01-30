Linda May Jodon Bird, 77, of Bardstown, Ky., passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her residence.
She was born June 12, 1945, in Spangler.
Linda was a member of the Slovak Club and VFW.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Jodon; mother, Pearl Jones; four brothers, Cliff Jodon, Chuck Jodon, Leroy Jodon and Don Jones; and sister Clara Woodley.
She is an angel watching over her survivors, husband, Michael Bird, of Scotland; four children, Raymond (Penny) Mora, of Commodore; Brenda Walker-Hooks, of Bardstown; Tammy Walker-Taylor, of Clymer; and Robin Walker Wyne, of Hillsdale; 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Walker-Hale, Jessica (Kenneth) Kalgren, Hali (John) Shephard, Crystal (Cory Stauffer) Walker, Maygen (Devin) Shanfield, Wayne (Cherish) McMullen, Tiffany (Brinnan) Stauffer, R. J. (Amber) Mora, John Davis, Ryan (Julian) Walker and Elizabeth Wyne; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and sister Jill Jodon.
Her memorial service will be at Commodore Fire Department in Commodore at a later date.
Memorial contributions may go toward her services.
Barlow Funeral Home, of Bardstown, is in charge of arrangements.