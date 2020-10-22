Linda S. (Vasbinder) Huston, 70, of Philipsburg, (formerly of State College, Clymer and Penn Run area) died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg.
The daughter of Clarence and Edna (Buterbaugh) Vasbinder, she was born on May 4, 1950, in Clymer, Cherryhill Township.
Linda was a 1969 graduate of Penns Manor Junior/Senior High School.
On Dec. 26, 1969, she married Raymond K. Huston, and they shared over 50 years of marriage together.
Linda was a charter member of the Kenwood Church of the Nazarene and had more recently attended the Philipsburg Church of the Nazarene.
She worked as an American Greetings merchandiser until 2000.
Linda enjoyed doing floral arrangements and stamping projects.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond K. Huston, of Philipsburg; her two sons, Timothy Huston, of Farrell, and Terry Huston and wife Grace, of Markelton; her three grandchildren, Eleanor, Austin and Brandon Huston; her three step-grandchildren, Kathryn, Jerry Jr. and Nancy Trent; and her nephew, Michael Vasbinder.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Donald and Richard Vasbinder.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 7 p.m. funeral service will be held with Pastor Randy Smyre officiating.
In accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines regarding indoor gatherings, the funeral home is limited to 20 percent capacity, or 25 people, at a time.
You may experience a short wait. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746 to help with the funeral expenses.
