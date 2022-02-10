Linda S. Koromaus, 60, of Creekside, passed away peacefully at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, after a short illness.
Linda was born on Aug. 25, 1961, in Reading. She was the daughter of Michael J. Koromaus, deceased, and Veronica M. Koromaus, surviving.
She was Catholic by faith.
Linda was a union equipment operator most of her life. She belonged to the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66. Linda worked in a male-dominated industry but had no trouble keeping her coworkers in their place. She also made two lifelong friends, Nancy and Karen.
Linda didn’t always have patience for human beings but had an abundance of love for animals. She loved spending time with Nancy and her horses and this past year, her foals.
She loved floating in the pool of her lifelong friends, Mary and Danny, with an ice cold drink in hand. She also loved going to her sister and brother-in-law’s camp and floating down the creek, with a cold drink in hand.
Linda and her brother Mike were good at tinkering together and she respected his opinion.
She is survived by her siblings, Michael and Vicki Koromaus, Karen and Daniel Sholes and Theresa Mizerak; aunt Nancy and uncle Richard Agnello; uncle Dave and aunt Sandy Dubensky; and a nephew, Dan and Tiffany Minns, along with two great-nephews. She is also survived by uncle Dominic and Aunt Mary Lou Barilar, along with numerous cousins.
The Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney is in charge of her funeral arrangements. A memorial service with be held at a later date at the direction of the family.
Memorial donations can be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Condolence messages to Linda’s family may be posted on the website of the Fait Funeral Home at www.fait funeralhome.com.